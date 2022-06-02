Arguably the most intriguing thing about the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion is the return of the original cast. Though Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all returned in previous sequels, they never returned all at once, and never on screen with the franchise’s new heroes. But that happens in the new film, out June 10, and the new cast was very excited about it.

Last month, io9 had the pleasure of sitting down with several members of the cast of Jurassic World Dominion. Over video chat , we talked to Mamoudou Athie about his role, which sees him spending a bunch of time with Neill and Dern’s characters, and i n-person we spoke to new addition DeWanda Wise and lead actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. As we’ve seen in the trailer, all three of those characters end up on screen with the original cast at some point in the film, and we had to ask what it was like being on screen with those legends.

For Pratt and Howard, being seasoned Jurassic vets, the experience was hugely relatable. Watch the clip below.

CC Off

English

If that’s not the most precious answer ever, right? It’s similar to my reaction to talking to Sam Neill, which will be on the site soon (and you can read a tease about here). For Wise, though, she just marveled at all of the different personalities on set and how director Colin Trevorrow handled it all. Here’s a clip.

CC Off

English

A huge thanks to all of the cast of Jurassic World Dominion for speaking with us. The film opens June 10 and we’ll have our review on June 8. But, in the meantime, why not take a trip back through the franchise with our Jurassic R ewatch series ? Here’s our new looks at Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, with a post on Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom arriving next week.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.