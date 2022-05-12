He may have been dusted into oblivion for five years, but Star-Lord is now back with a vengeance. After reappearing in Avengers: Endgame along with his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, the pop-music obsessed Terran will next be seen both in this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder as well as next summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And knowing that the actor behind the role, Chris Pratt, can’t say anything about those films specifically, we decided on a different approach.

Speaking on the occasion of his next movie, Jurassic World Dominion, out June 10, io9 asked Pratt how Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is different in the next two movies we’ll see him in. “Well, you know, there’s James Gunn’s Peter Quill and then there’s the Peter Quill that has existed outside of James Gunn, which is in cameos in The Avengers and now the cameos in Thor,” Pratt said. “And so truly the Peter Quill that I do when James is in charge is an extension of him. And the Peter Quill that I do when it’s not him in charge is really kind of me let loose to do a little bit more than probably he would want me to do, in some way. So I guess the difference would be that.”

“James Gunn has a [focus] for Quill that isn’t on for Thor or for Avengers,” Pratt continued. “And so we’ll see how that plays out when it comes out. I mean, we’re obviously dealing with the end of Avengers and where that left the Guardians of the Galaxy with Thor [Love and Thunder]. We’ll see how that sort of transition works to set up [Guardians of the Galaxy] Volume 3.”

“Transition” is a keyword there, because the upcoming release of Jurassic World Dominion is almost simultaneous with the completion of principal photography on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That means Pratt is ending two huge franchises that have, so far, defined his career, at almost the exact same time. We asked how he felt about that.

“It does feel like, yeah, it is naturally going to be a transition,” he said. “I did a limited series on Amazon called The Terminal List last year, and that was kind of like the beginning of this sort of transition to something different, something new. I’m excited. I mean, when you’re an actor, there’s just a cloud of uncertainty around your life, the roles that you will be offered. And I feel as though that cloud is coming back in a way. And it really gets me exciting because I don’t really know what to do next. That is a pretty awesome feeling that I haven’t felt for the past probably eight or nine years, because I’ve had these sequels kind of back to back and booked up. So I’m curious and maybe it’s, I don’t know. Maybe it’s a comedy or maybe... I don’t know what it is, I don’t know what to expect, but I’m ready for it.”

We’re ready for it too, as well as all those movies he has coming out in the meantime. Jurassic World Dominion opens June 10 and Thor: Love and Thunder follows on July 8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be out May 5, 2023.

