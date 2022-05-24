In addition to some sneaky undercover reveals from the Blue Beetle movie, we’ve also got some new film updates from Zoom-filmmaker Rob Savage’s newest, DASHCAM. It’s a light day for spoilers, but remember we got that Thor: Love and Thunder trailer last night? Go check that out after the spoilers below.



Blue Beetle

A casting call found on Facebook by The Cosmic Circus suggests Jason Sudeikis will play Ted Kord in Blue Beetle. The ad states the production is looking for a “Ted body double” between the age of 20 and 55, with an attached image of Sudeikis for reference.

Advertisement

Shelby Oaks

After raising over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, Deadline reports filming has officially begun on YouTube critic Chris Stuckmann’s Shelby Oaks. Starring Camille Sullivan, Brendan Sexton II, Michael Beach, Robin Bartlett, Keith David, Charlie Talbert, Emily Bennett, and Sarah Durn, the film follows Mia (Sullivan) on her “frantic search for her sister Riley (Durn) after Riley ominously disappeared in the last tape of a group of paranormal investigators called the Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia’s obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley’s childhood may have been real.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion

Total Film (via Games Radar) has three new photos from Jurassic World: Dominion, including a dashcam’s view of several Gallimimus traipsing through a foggy road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DASHCAM

Relatedly, Bloody-Disgusting has a new clip from DASHCAM, Rob Savage’s follow-up to Host.

The Feast

Meanwhile, a witchy waitress casts a pall over a mining family’s business dinner in the latest trailer for The Feast.

Plastic Woman

Variety reports Leslie Jones will lend her voice to Plastic Woman, another adult animated comedy series at Warner Bros. Though plot details are currently under wraps, the outlet stresses Plastic Woman “is not connected to the female-led take on the DC character Plastic Man that was reportedly in the works as a feature back in 2020.”

Advertisement

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Ewan McGregor denied fan rumors Mace Windu survived the events of Revenge of the Sith and is also hiding out on Tatooine.

No. No. I don’t think so. Is he? No, no, no... Anything is possible, I suppose. It’s not for me to say, really. I can be cheating someone out of a sequel. No, I don’t think so. I think he went out that window, and it was a long way up.



Advertisement

Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups

Warner Bros. has also greenlit a new Scooby-Doo series in which Scooby and Shaggy work as counselors at a lakeside sleepaway camp. “In a summer filled with nature hikes, rafting trips, and fireside ghost stories, the goofy, good-hearted, and can-do duo will share their love for chasing clues with three young camper pups destined to become their own preschool version of Mystery Incorporated.” According to Comic Book, both Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard are attached to return.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Captain Pike brings “all his heart and experience to bear” after an “unknown malevolent force” attacks the Enterprise in the synopsis for “Memento Mori,” this week’s episode of Strange New Worlds.

While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means. Written by: Davy Perez & Beau DeMayo Directed by: Dan Liu

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead



Finally, Madison returns in the trailer for next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.