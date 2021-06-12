Kevin Bacon Joins Toxic Avenger Film Cast As Main Villian

Actor Kevin Bacon has joined Legendary’s reboot of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 film, The Toxic Avenger as the film’s antagonist.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, he joins a strong cast with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), starring as the disfigured hero Toxic Avenger. Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Taylour Paige (Zola) have joined the cast as well. Shooting will begin this summer in eastern Europe with film writer and director Macon Blair.
Blair is primarily an actor with roles in film and television, including the failed Swamp Thing television series. This is only his second feature after the 2017 Sundance jury prize-winning film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.
Bacon is no stranger to villainous roles and shady characters. He played an invisible stalker and murderer in the 2000 horror movie Hollow Man, Jacques in 2010's Super, and Sebastian Shaw in X-Men: First Class. The actor currently stars in the critically acclaimed Boston crime drama series City on a Hill for Showtime.
1984's Toxic Avenger is known as the ultimate cult-classic B action/horror film. It premiered in 1984 and followed struggling blue-collar worker Melvin Ferd, who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste and transformed into a mutant with super strength. Ferd must race against time to save his son, friends, and community from corruption and greed.
What many didn’t see coming is Toxic Avenger turning into a franchise that spawned three sequels, a Marvel Comic, and a Saturday morning cartoon—one that I watched religiously.
Any Toxic Avengers fans out there?! Toxic Avenger hive assemble!
DISCUSSION
Man, I hope they do this right. I can’t actually picture what I mean by that.
When it comes to transgressive comedy, I find there’s a very fuzzy line between embarrassing-but-amusing and eye-rollingly annoying, and The Toxic Avenger is one of a small number of Troma movies that ends up on the right side of that line. I guess there’s also the unlikely possibility that this will be an inappropriately serious remake. Maybe we already know which tack they’re going to take, but I haven’t been paying enough attention.
Also, I hope they keep Melvin Ferd’s last name; at some point he became Melvin Junko, which I like much less.
Anyway, I sure sound like a humorless sourpuss, huh? I’m just salty because around the first time I heard rumblings of a Toxic Avenger remake, Hollywood was also kicking around the idea of a Killer Tomatoes reboot which as yet has borne no fruit.