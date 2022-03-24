New The Last of Us set pictures give us a glimpse at the game’s stars in the flesh. Netflix confirms its Pacific Rim anime will return for a second and final time next month. Plus, a familiar face returns on The Flash, and a look at The Hardy Boys’ season 2. Spoilers, away!



Kraven the Hunter

An alleged set photo of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter has surfaced on social media—click through to see more.

The Northman

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Robert Eggers’ The Northman has been rated “R” for “strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity.”

Men

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Alex Garland’s Men has also been rated “R” for “disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images, and language.”

The Yellow Wallpaper



Either The Yellow Wallpaper goes, or co-director/star Alexandra Loreth does in the trailer for this new film adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s gothic horror story.

The Mayfair Witches

Harry Hamlin has joined the cast of The Mayfair Witches as Cortland Mayfair, the “current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money, more power and more life, in his first series regular role in over two decades.” [Deadline]

The Last of Us

Another new set photo presents a clear look at the live-action cast of The Last of Us—once again, click through to see.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Netflix Geeked also has a few new photos from the second and final season of Pacific Rim: The Black.

Shining Vale

Gaynor learns a secret about Pat’s mom in the synopsis for “The Squirrel Knew,” the fifth episode of Shining Vale.

As Pat tries to get rid of Rosemary for good, she finds out that Terry has been keeping a horrifying secret from her; Gaynor learns a secret about Pat that will change how she views her mother forever.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Star Labs goes on lockdown in the trailer for “Phantoms,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Flash TV News also has visual confirmation Sue Dearbon returns for the episode. Click through for more photos.



Kung Fu

Nicky searches for a stolen car in the trailer for “Clementine, ” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

The Hardy Boys

The Hardy Boys reveal they’ve been experiencing prophetic nightmares before Bayport’s big “Demon Day” parade in the trailer for their second season at Hulu.

Moon Knight

Finally, the cast of Moon Knight (cryptically...) discuss the series in a new featurette, while Marc Spector disentombs a mummy in the what’s (arguably...) the show’s most bananas trailer yet.

Banner art by Jim Cook