Jason Momoa teases his villainous turn in the next Fast and Furious. Another new Crow reboot could be on the cards. Zack Snyder’s next Netflix sci-fi movie Rebel Moon rounds out its cast. Plus, Keanu Reeves’ Batman strikes in League of Super-Pets, set pictures from Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and much, much more. To me, my Spoilers!



Kraven the Hunter

According to Deadline, Alessandro Nivola has joined Kraven the Hunter as the film’s (currently undisclosed) lead villain. West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose has additionally joined the cast in an “unconfirmed” role “sources” close to the site believe to be Calypso.

Beetlejuice 2

According to the latest installment of The Ankler’s Hollywood Transom newsletter (via Comic Book), Brad Pitt’s own Plan B Entertainment plans to produce Beetlejuice 2 with both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning. If correct, production is expected to begin as early as summer 2022.



I Am Legend 2

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will both star in and produce a follow-up to 2007's I Am Legend from screenwriter Akiva Goldsman. [Deadline]

Barbie

Deadline also reports Ariana Greenblatt has joined the cast of Barbie in another undisclosed role.

Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa revealed to Entertainment Tonight (via Screen Crush) he’s playing “the bad guy” in Fast and Furious 10.



I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun ... it’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy.

The Crow

According to IndieWire, a new (attempted) reboot of The Crow is in development from producer Edward R. Pressman. A new director and cast are both “expected to be announced in the near future.”

Alien

THR also has word that Fede Alvarez “has been tapped to write and direct an original stand-alone Alien feature for 20th Century Studios.”

Mother Nature

Jamie Lee Curtis will reportedly direct a film adaptation of her own upcoming graphic novel, Mother Nature, at Blumhouse. Co-written with screenwriter Russell Goldman and illustrated by artist Karl Stevens, the story follows a woman named Nova Terrell “who, after witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation’s experimental oil extraction projects, has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company that the town of Catch Creek, New Mexico, relies on for its jobs and prosperity. The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of the ‘Mother Nature’ project and the long-dormant, vengeful entity it has awakened that threatens to destroy them all.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Rebel Moon

According to Netflix Geeked, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have joined the cast of Rebel Moon.

Thor: Love & Thunder

A tie-in Lego set depicting a battle between Thor and Mighty Thor against Gorr, the God Butcher and some sort of tentacled bat-plant with scorpion claws was recently spotted at an airport in Istanbul. As always, don’t expect Lego sets to tell you what’s happening in a movie with one hundred percent accuracy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new teaser reminds you Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of a Madness is only two months away.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A recent Sonic the Hedgehog 2 TV spot lampoons Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

DC League of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves plays Batman in the trailer for DC League of Super Pets, co-starring Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Marc Maron.

Chariot

Reincarnation becomes privatized by corporate interests in the trailer for Chariot, starring John Malkovich, Shane West, Scout Taylor Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax, and Joseph Baena-Schwarzenegger.

The Innocents

Spooky Norwegian children develop superpowers in the trailer for The Innocents, coming to VOD May 13.

Bubble

Mysterious bubbles from outer space break the laws of gravity in the latest trailer for Bubble, coming to Netflix this April 18.

Quantum Leap

Deadline reports Raymond Lee will star in the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot as Dr. Ben Seong, “a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series. Lee’s Ben Seong is both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap.”

The Umbrella Academy

Euphoria’s Javon Walton has joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy’s third season in an undisclosed role.

The Santa Clause

Spoiler TV reports Kal Penn has joined the cast of Tim Allen’s upcoming The Santa Clause series as Simon Choksi, “an ambitious game inventor, product developer and a devoted single father. Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can’t walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole.”

Metropolis

Deadline reports a TV series based on Fritz Lang’s Metropolis is now in development from Sam Esmail at Apple TV+.

Weetzie Bat

Variety also has word You’s Sera Gamble is developing a series based on Francesca Lia Block’s Weetzie Bat at Peacock. The series “follows Weetzie, her best friend Dirk, and their found family as they traverse the sparkling, dangerous, secret world beneath the surface of 1980s Los Angeles. Weetzie faces the deepest heartbreaks of life with a spirit of hard-won optimism and an unfailing knack for finding the magic hidden inside the ordinary. Weetzie has discovered something amazing: magic is real, and it is hiding in plain sight in the city of Los Angeles. Now, if she can find it, she can use it to get what she’s always wanted: true love, a real home, and a happy family.”

Twisted Metal

Deadline also reports the proposed Twisted Metal TV series starring Anthony Mackie from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick is now in development at Peacock.

Secret Invasion

Set photos from Secret Invasion include both a squid-like alien and a newspaper with a photo of James Rhodes shaking hands with the MCU’s incoming President-elect, Ritter. Click through to see more.

Invincible

Showrunner Simon Racioppa provided Comic Book Movie with an update on the second season of Invincible.

We’re working hard on it. The one thing I’d tell people is we’ve been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we’ve just got started on it, and that’s not true. We’ve been working on it for a while now. But, it’s a big show. To do it properly takes time. We’re still in the pandemic. We’re hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you’re going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We’re deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it’s just not. We’re deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that’s what I’m doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I’m back on to Invincible.

Moon Knight

Marc Spetc or’s “Mr. Knight” alter suits up in a new poster from Marvel Studios.

Titans

Production has officially begun on the fourth season of Titans according to director Richard Hatem on Twitter.

Superman & Lois



John Henry begins acting strangely in the synopsis for “Into Oblivion” - the March 22 episode of Superman & Lois.

CHANGES - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022.

The Flash

Barry tries to prove a murder suspect’s innocence in the synopsis for “The Fire Next Time” - the March 23 episode of The Flash.

AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED - Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, meanwhile Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert (#808). Original airdate 3/23/2022.

Charmed

Maggie’s demon-hunting habit puts a strain on her relationship with Jordan in the synopsis for “Unlucky Charmed” airing March 25.

WHO ARE YOU NOW? – Mel (Melonie Diaz) suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan (Jordan Donica). Harry (Rupert Evans) tries to train the newest Charmed One (Lucy Barrett), but gets derailed when they all must focus on a formidable new nemesis who starts wreaking havoc throughout the magical world. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Nicki Renna (#403). Original airdate 3/25/2022.

Riverdale

Riverdale finally returns to Riverdale in the synopsis for “UNBELIEVABLE” (all caps) airing March 20.

THE AFTERMATH — As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew’s home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille wrote and directed the episode (#606). Original airdate 3/20/2021.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry and Asta’s trip to the city spirals out of control in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Escape from New York”.

Banner art by Jim Cook