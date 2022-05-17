Since the 2003 League of Extraordinary Gentlemen film didn’t prove fruitful for a franchise, Twentieth Century Studios is opting to go the streaming route with Hulu. There have been attempts at television shows before, notably one in 2013 that didn’t make it past a pilot, a nd even another film, but the property has seen its fair share of development hell. One might wonder if comic book creator Alan Moore and his distaste for Hollywood mining his works might have anything to do with that.

Here goes another attempt, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, that may actually happen. This time it’s a feature at Hulu from writer Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow), who’ll be the latest to attempt to adapt the acclaimed comic (again) from writer Moore and artist Kevin O’Neill. Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 movie— starring the late Sean Connery in his final film before retirement—returns to produce this new take.

In 2003, the literary superhero team-up film also featured Stuart Townsend as Dorian Gray, Shane West as Tom Sawyer (a character not in the comic who was added into the movie ), and Peta Wilson as Mina Harker. I n 2015, producer John Davis was interested in making a female-centric version of the L eague with the Mina Harker character leading a different crew and a whole new cast, which obviously never got off the ground . According to THR, “s ources say that Haythe and company are returning to the core comic books for their take.” We’ll bring you more news on this latest League of Extraordinary Gentlemen reboot attempt as and when we learn it.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.