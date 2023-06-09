“Two Stand To Fall is a solo storytelling game about people who would sacrifice for each other, in the face of a world that seeks their destruction. Perhaps they live, in spite of the world. Perhaps they die, and are forever separated. But there is a chance you both will come out alive. Therefore, you must try.



“Play involves moving across a map and answering prompts as you travel. Your answers will slowly flesh out the world around your character: who they are, who their partner is, why this bond is so important— and inevita bly, why they would throw away their hard-won safety to challenge the Crisis once more.”