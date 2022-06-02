What is essentially kryptonite to the budget of a nerd who grew up in the ‘80s, Lego and Hasbro’s first collaboration is finally available, but is the brick-built version of Optimus Prime worthy of a spot in your collection?

Hasbro provided io9 with a sample of the new 1,508-piece set, and we’ve documented the entire build process, bag by bag. If you’re curious about what lies ahead for the set you already pre-ordered, or are still on the fence about how cool a Lego Transformer could actually be, follow along as we dive head first into all 10 bags and spend about four hours building and wallowing in nostalgia for two of our favorite retro toy lines.