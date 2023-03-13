Indiana Jones' Hunt For the Idol, Ark, and Holy Grail Continues in 3 New Lego Sets

We’ve still got over three months to wait before Harrison Ford returns and is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and while we very well may see some Lego sets released to accompany Indy’s latest adventure, today the toy maker revealed three new Indiana Jones sets recreating some classic moments from the original trilogy.

These aren’t Lego’s first Indiana Jones sets—the company released another small collection over a decade ago—but these latest additions feel more elaborate, and take advantage of new advancements when it comes to creating detailed minifigures. Sean Connery’s Henry Jones Sr. has never looked more dapper. Check them all out!