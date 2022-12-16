One of the world’s most popular toys has actually been entertaining kids for over 60 years, putting Lego in a unique position to not only cater to new generations, but also those who grew up with the building toy and never stopped loving it. But as 2022 demonstrated, it’s getting harder and harder to be a financially-responsible adult who still’s obsessed with Lego.



The past year saw Lego release some of the largest sets it’s ever created, including a five-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower, but also sets that lean heavily into nostalgia, including a brick-built Optimus Prime and recreations of some of the brand’s most iconic building sets of the ‘80s. They’re almost impossible to resist—or at least that’s what we keep telling our partners.