We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Lenovo's Wireless Keyboard Puts the ThinkPad's Iconic Nub on Your Desk

Andrew Liszewski
Filed to:Keyboards
KeyboardsGadgetsTechConsumer TechLenovoThinkPadtrackpoint
20
Save
Illustration for article titled Lenovos Wireless Keyboard Puts the ThinkPads Iconic Nub on Your Desk
Photo: Lenovo

As the backlash over Apple’s wonky butterfly keyboards continues, Lenovo proves that you don’t always have to innovate to keep customers happy. The ThinkPad’s keyboards have a fiercely loyal following, and for $100 you can keep using the design that time forgot with this detached wireless version that will work any other laptop or computer.

Advertisement

The ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is now available on Lenovo’s website, and it looks like a piece of hardware that dates back over 25 years to the early ‘90s. In 1992, IBM, the company that created the ThinkPad laptop, introduced the TrackPoint which was a small rubber nub embedded in the middle of the keyboard that was used to move the cursor around. There are those who hated it, but more than enough that loved it for Lenovo (who purchased IBM’s PC division in 2005) to continue to offer the TrackPoint on its current laptop lineup, alongside a touchpad.

Illustration for article titled Lenovos Wireless Keyboard Puts the ThinkPads Iconic Nub on Your Desk
Photo: Lenovo
Advertisement

But you won’t find a touchpad on the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II—it’s TouchPoint only, with a trio of mouse buttons located just below the space bar. There’s nothing stopping you from using a mouse alongside it, but the small nub means you can still navigate a cursor-driven user interface if you don’t have a lot of desk space at your disposal or you are using the keyboard on your lap.

It connects to other devices using an included wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, meaning it can be used with mobile devices as well. But unlike previous versions, it can’t be tethered to another device with a cord. Its USB-C port is used for charging only, which really only has to be done about every two months, depending on usage. Keyboard snobs might still want to pass on this one, however, because hidden beneath the contoured chiclet-style keys you’ll find scissor-switches instead of a more complex mechanical switch.

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Ted Cruz Wants to Stop the U.S. Military From Helping Produce Hollywood Movies Censored by China

The Untold Story of Napoleon Hill, the Greatest Self-Help Scammer of All Time

The Russos Wouldn't Mind if Endgame Made Even More Money When This All Blows Over

Watch the Original Darth Maul Help Bring Clone Wars' Most Incredible Lightsaber Duel to Life