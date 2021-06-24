Life is Strange's Max and Chloe Will Say Goodbye in Their Final Comics

Part of a variant cover by series artist Claudia Leonardi. Image : Titan Comics

The original Life is Strange video game may have come to an emotionally painful conclusion in 2015, but the world wasn’t ready to say farewell to Max and Chloe. Their love story has continued in comics form, but that’s about to end. Titan Comics is sending the couple on their way for good.

Titan Comics has announced the final Life is Strange comics series for Max and Chloe, Life is Strange: Settling Dust, which the publisher has called “the heart-wrenching conclusion to Max and Chloe’s epic comics journey.” As reported by Newsarama, series writer Emma Vieceli is returning to close out the story she began with artists Andrea Izzo and Claudia Leonardi. You can check out the covers for issue one below, by Gabriel Picolo, as well as variant covers from Claudia Leonardi, Rob Cham, and Caspar Wijingaard.

The series started in 2018 with Life is Strange: Dust. Taking place after the alternate ending to the first game in the series, where Max let her hometown Arcadia Bay be destroyed to keep Chloe alive, Max finds herself being pulled into other realities in search of the “right” timeline... and her Chloe. The Life is Strange comic was originally set to get a limited four-part series, but its popularity turned it into a five-volume saga that’s defied time and space, and brought us multiple Chloes. But, at its core, it’s still about Max and the woman she loves. According to the plot description for this final volume: “Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price.” Will it work? Only time (and the ability to rewind it a bunch) will tell.



Life is Strange: Settling Dust debuts with its first issue on September 15. In addition, there’s a free comic designed to connect the events of Life is Strange’s video games with its newest release, Life is Strange: True Colors. The free comic comes out on August 14, with the video game being released on September 10. According to Newsarama, the Life is Strange comics will continue after Max and Chloe’s story ends, but there’s currently no word whether they’ll focus on the events of True Colors or Life is Strange 2.

