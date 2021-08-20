Eternals Special Edition Figures

Oh, you thought we were done? Of course not. These are Funko Pops we’re talking about, which means there will be a pile of special edition versions as well. Clockwise from upper-left: Casual Sersei, Deviant, Phastos With His Doohickey, Disappearing Sprite, Casual Ikaris (a k a Richard Madden), and Thena With Swords Instead of an Axe.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, hits theaters on November 5. As for the Pops, Funko hasn’t announced when they’ll become available, but you can still pre-order them here for $11 each.

