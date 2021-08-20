Only three things are truly eternal in this life: death, taxes, and Funko Pops. That must be a bittersweet irony for Marvel Studios’ new superhero team, the Eternals, given that long after their upcoming movie has left theaters their only true legacy will be a pile of big-headed, tiny-bodied toys produced by Funko—a legacy that begins here.
Ajak
The leader of the Eternals, played by Salma Hayek.
Arishem
This Celestial stands 10 inches tall, all the better to loom over the Eternals as he does in the movie. This cosmic being is also known as the “judge”—in that he travels the universe, deciding which civilizations are worthy of not being destroyed.
Dane Whitman
Or, the first unofficial Kit Harington Pop (as himself, that is, since Jon Snow has indeed been Pop’d). Dane is Sersei’s human romantic interest in the movie, although based on the character’s history in the comics, he could play a larger role than you might expect.
Druig
An Eternal who can read and manipulate people’s minds, played by Barry Keoghan.
Gilgamesh
The Eternals’ strongest warrior, played by Don Lee. In the comics, he was the inspiration for the hero of the ancient Mesopotamian poem, Epic of Gilgamesh. (In reality, it was vice versa.) There will also be a chase figure of Gilgamesh with a glow-in-the-dark fist.
Ikaris
Ikarus is a very Superman-esque hero, played by Richard Madden. He’s been romantically entangled with Sersei for millennia, which is likely bad news for Dane Whitman.
Kingo
An energy-manipulating Eternal who is also currently a major Bollywood movie star. He’s played by Kumail Nanjiani.
Kro
The leader of the Deviants, the evil race diametrically opposed to the Eternals and determined to take over the world. There’s no word who might be playing him—or perhaps even just voicing him.
Makkari
The super-speedster, played by The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff. She’s the MCU’s first deaf hero.
Phastos
The super-inventor, played by Bryan Tyree Henry. He also is rumored to be the MCU’s first gay hero.
Sersei
Played by Gemma Chan, Sersei can manipulate inorganic matter and is an ardent lover of humanity. She’s currently effectively caught in a love triangle between Game of Thrones’ Robb Stark and Jon Snow, which can’t be good as both of their love interests don’t tend to do well.
Sprite
Although she looks young, she’s just as old as the rest of the Eternals. Like her name implies, she’s a bit of a prankster, which is made easier by her ability to create illusions. Sprite is played by Lia McHugh.
Thena
Gilgamesh may be the Eternals’ strongest warrior, but Thena is arguably the best, given that she’s spent her long, long lifetime studying all of the Earth’s martial arts and the entirety of humanity’s military strategy. She’s played by Angelina Jolie.
Eternals Special Edition Figures
Oh, you thought we were done? Of course not. These are Funko Pops we’re talking about, which means there will be a pile of special edition versions as well. Clockwise from upper-left: Casual Sersei, Deviant, Phastos With His Doohickey, Disappearing Sprite, Casual Ikaris (aka Richard Madden), and Thena With Swords Instead of an Axe.
Eternals, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, hits theaters on November 5. As for the Pops, Funko hasn’t announced when they’ll become available, but you can still pre-order them here for $11 each.
