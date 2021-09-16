Senate Democrats are working on a $3.5 trillion spending plan full of investments to shore up infrastructure, physical and otherwise, to withstand the climate crisis and lower emissions.

Unlike the bare-bones infrastructure bill Congress passed this summer, this bill doesn’t need bipartisan support to pass. Among the climate-focused provisions in the bill is a Clean Electricity Performance Program that would pay utility providers to kick fossil fuels to the curb in favor of wind, solar, hydro, and nuclear power. The bill also includes measures to create a Civilian Climate Corps, tax credits and grants for renewable power, and new fees imposed on corporations for emitting carbon dioxide and methane.

Of course, trade groups and big polluting corporations aren’t too happy about all this. But wait—haven’t they all been saying they want to fight climate change? What happened to all that?