Location Tracking, DIY Face Masks, and the Stalk Market: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

best of the week

Filed to: best of the week

Clockwise from top left: Illustration - Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); Getty; Screenshot - Victoria Song (Gizmodo); Illustration - Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images)

Happy Easter, everyone! Or, as I like to call it, “The Day Before I Regret Eating All Those Chocolate Bunnies.” Here’s a question for you, dear reader: Do you start with the ears or the tail first? Or, if you failed decision-making 101 in adulting school and now break out in a nervous sweat at the very idea of multiple-choice scenarios, I suppose you could always just inhale the entire confection with one gulp like Kirby. If you’re not a coward, that is.

Advertisement

While folks have been hiding from waiting for the Easter bunny this week, the Gizmodo crew pushed out some great coverage on the siren’s song that is Animal Crossing, what an 18th-century researcher can tell us about algorithms, and how to DIY your own face mask. Our reporters also sought out a few expert opinions on what our recovery from this pandemic could look like and how, if god forbid lockdowns last until November, this could all impact this year’s presidential election. On a lighter note, the folks at i09 broke down which X-Files episodes continue to be just as terrifying as they were the day they premiered and dove into what we can learn from Final Fantasy VII’s second coming as a cultural zeitgeist.

All this and more below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement