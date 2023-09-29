Updates From Loki Season 2, and More

A new Fall of the House of Usher clip introduces us to its world. Chucky makes a threat in new footage from season 3. Samara Weaving’s new sci-fi action movie finds a home.. Plus, teases for Luca Guadagnino’s take on Lord of the Flies, and even more footage from Saw X and Exorcist: Believer. Spoilers now!



Azrael

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Republic Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Azrael, an action/sci-fi movie starring Samara Weaving. Based on a script by Simon Barrett (The Guest, You’re Next) and directed by Eli Katz (Channel Zero, The Haunting of By Manor), the film is said to be set “in a world in which no one speaks,” focusing on “a devout female-led community” that “hunts down a young woman (Weaving) who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival.”

Lord of the Flies

In conversation with Collider, producer Lindsay Beer described Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of Lord of the Flies as a “psychological horror” movie that feels “more current” than previous iterations.

It leans so much into psychological horror and it’s so rich in character drama, as you would expect from somebody like [Guadagnino]. But it’s scary. It gives you so much unease reading it, and I think it taps into a more current version of it than we’ve seen before. I think some people have tried to tackle that property in a way that doesn’t really resonate to now, and I think that the whole approach has been very fresh and refreshing.

Saw X

Amanda has second thoughts about becoming Jigsaw’s apprentice in a new clip from Saw X.

SAW X (2023) Official Clip ‘Get it Together’ – Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith

The Exorcist: Believer

Chris meets Angela at the hospital in a new clip from The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist: Believer Movie Clip - Chris MacNeil Sees Angela (2023)

Relatedly, Jason Blum, David Gordon Green, Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Ann Dowd discuss the original Exorcist in a new featurete.

The Exorcist: Believer | Legacy

The Naughty Nine

A group of kids on Santa’s naughty list decided to heist the North Pole in the trailer for The Naughty Nine, starring Danny Glover as Santa Claus.

Disney The Naughty Nine | Teaser | NEW Christmas Movie | Disney Original Movie | @disneychannel

HeBGB

Elsewhere, a “multi-dimensional cable box installs itself into a neighborhood” in the trailer for HeBGB, a new anthology horror-comedy coming to Screambox this October 13.

‘HeBGB TV’ Brings Old School Variety Show Chaos to SCREAMBOX! [Trailer]

Invasion

Trevante and Rose follow a lead in the synopsis for “Down the Rabbit Hole,” the seventh episode of Invasion’s second season.

Trevante and Rose investigate a clue that leads them to Ben Shelton’s farm. Monty has suspicions about the mission and confides in Jamila.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

C-3PO enjoys his own Ahsoka character poster courtesy of the official Star Wars Twitter page.

Loki

A new TV spot from Disney+ spot hypes Loki’s return next week.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Streaming in 1 Week

The Fall of the House of Usher

Carla Gugino tempts Prospero “Perry” Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota) in a new clip from Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher | Exclusive Clip: Perry Meets a Stranger | Netflix

Chucky

Finally, Chucky taunts a surprisingly-shredded Jake in a new clip from his third season premiere at Syfy.

Chucky 301 Sneak Peek

