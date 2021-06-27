Loki's Tara Strong Discusses the Audition Process for Miss Minutes

Miss Minutes in Loki Image : Disney

Voice actress Tara Strong and her legendary voice are in our households once again. This time she’s starring in the Disney+ original series Loki as Miss Minutes. However, despite having nearly 600 voice roles on her resume, she still had to audition for the part.



Advertisement

Strong told The Hollywood Reporter, “You have to constantly keep proving yourself in auditioning for new studio people and new showrunners even though they may have hours and hours of tape on you for a character you’ve already done. So I’m happy to audition, and thankfully, it worked out.”

When asked about the audition, the actress breaks down the process and preparation for the role. “Normally, for an audition, they’ll give you a drawing of the character, a character description, sides, and some backstory into their world, but we really got very little information.”

Strong has a home studio where she lays down her vocal tracks and creates different versions that might fit the character description. “For this one, there were three different versions: one of them included an accent, one was a little bit more A.I. and one had a little more emotion attached to it. Obviously, once I saw what it was, it made sense that they were keeping it on the DL.”

While she can’t say much about Miss Minutes’ future, Strong can confirm that we haven’t seen the last of her. “I can cryptically tease that you’ll see her again,” Strong shares. “There’s much more to be revealed, and it’s fun to watch that unfold.”

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

