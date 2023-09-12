Disney's Card Game Lorcana Reveals Second Set Rise of the Floodborn

Lorcana has revealed its newest set: Rise of the Floodborn. It f eatures characters from both classic and new Disney franchises, spread across 200 cards . Characters from films like The Jungle Book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio, Zootopia, and Raya and the Last Dragon will make their first appearances in this set.

In addition to the new cards, Lorcana will also be participating in the Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration. Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition will contain six cards with alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios. According to the press release, “E ach card features an exclusive Disney100 frame design, a satin holographic foil finish, and a copy of the animator’s signature prominently displayed.” These will be available for purchase in December. The second set will also come with two starter decks in two new combinations: Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel.

With this announcement comes an expanded exploration of the lore behind Lorcana. The second set explains that there was a “mysterious flood of ink” that transformed Disney characters into the “floodborn glimmers” that appear in the card game. The flood caused a chaos of ink colors, and as the flood receded from the Great Illuminary, lore and artifacts were lost.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release first at local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1. Starter decks retail at $16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD; booster packs at $5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD; and the Illumineer’s Trove will retail for $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition will retail at local game stores and at mass retail on D ecember 1 for $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.

