Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the Anniversary of His Death

Lupita Nyong’o, an accomplished actress who starred alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel franchise, Black Panther, posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram. Three years ago Boseman tragically passed away from colon cancer, a medical event that he kept extremely private up until his death. Boseman portrayed T’challa, the Black Panther, and became an icon for his role as the first Black superhero to lead a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Nyong’o, who played Nakia, a spy and T’challa’s love interest, took to Instagram to honor her friend. She said that the grief and confusion she felt upon learning of Boseman’s passing was “so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again.”

The picture Nyong’o posted is from 2018, when they had first landed in South Korea and had learned how to give a “baby heart.” She says that “Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.” Her tribute continues, “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.