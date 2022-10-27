Losing Chadwick Boseman during the build-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was more than just losing the star of the film. I t lost its heart. The actor was everything to the franchise and his tragic passing could have very easily seen the film wiped away for good. But the team behind the movie didn’t let that happen and the resulting film is a celebration of his character and the actor himself.



In keeping that balance of telling a Marvel story, but also making sure to honor Boseman, co-writer and director Ryan Coogler revealed that he kept in close contact with the actor’s friends and family. “ Chadwick had people who were in his life creatively, as well as family, and we were in close contact with those people, very close specifically with his wife, Simone, and his creative partner Logan Coles,” Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s premiere. “We were staying tapped in with them as much as we could, and it gave us the space to create, but obviously we were seeking out their opinion all the time. We’re looking forward to sharing it with everybody.”

Since Boseman’s passing, fans first debated whether or not the role should be re cast and later , who would take over the mantle of Black Panther in the film. That first option was reportedly never seriously considered and, for the second answer, you’ll have to see the film yourself. But if you’re touched thinking about Coogler working with Boseman’s family to make sure the film did the actor proud, just wait until you see how it all plays out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, and Florence Kasumba reprising their roles from the previous film. It also introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, and new characters played by Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. It opens November 11.

