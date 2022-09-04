The second episode of Marvel’s What If? starred the late Chadwick Boseman in as an animated version of T’Challa, albeit as one who became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. Boseman voiced different iterations of T’Challa in future episodes before returning to Star Lord T’Challa again for the finale, making the show his final role. The range of Marvel stars who voiced their voice their animated counterparts was across the board, but Boseman’s performance was considered to be one of the stronger ones, and that’s been recognized by the Television Academy.



On Saturday, the Creative Arts Emmys gave Boseman a posthumous award for his voiceover work across that entire first season. Fellow nominees in the category included fellow Marvel stars Jeffrey Wright (What If) and F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), along with Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and the late Jessica Walter (Archer). Boseman’s award was accepted by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. Her acceptance speech is as follows:

“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication. And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time. You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”﻿ Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Prior to his passing, Boseman was set to return to Marvel again: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, will release in theaters on November 11. Additionally, the creators behind What If? had planned to do a spinoff show about Star Lord T’Challa and his intergalactic crew.

[Quote via The Hollywood Reporter]

