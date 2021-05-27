M. Night Shyamalan's New Trailer for Old Gets Old Fast

Screenshot : Universal

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

I don’t want to drag a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. I really don’t. Yeah, he made some stinkers, but many are fine, and a few are genuine hits. His new, terribly titled movie Old looks like it could be in the second category—it’s just that the trailer overstays its welcome a bit.



Advertisement

Basically, the trailer wants you to know that it takes place (almost entirely) on a small strip of beach where time is particularly wimey. The trailer shows that time passes at a rapid pace there through suspiciously rusted iPhones and a speedily decaying corpse. Then it does it again when the vacationing families’ kids grow up in an afternoon. Then it does it again, when the adults start getting wrinkles. And it does it yet again when a woman gets pregnant and gives birth in what appears to be an afternoon.

There’s some other stuff going on here—there’s a mysterious force that prevents people from leaving the beach, and possibly a monster—but really, the trailer for Old mainly wants you to know things there get real old, real fast. Unfortunately, this is true of the trailer, too.

Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, Old stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Vickie Krieps, Embeth Davidtz , Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, and many more. It premieres on July 23, but only in theaters. Oh, and here’s a protip—don’t bother Googling it. Putting “Old movie” into a search engine is not going to be much help, without a few clarifications.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

