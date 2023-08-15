Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine Combines Adventure and Fairy Tales

Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine Combines Adventure and Fairy Tales

With storybook-style illustrations, the new set from Magic: The Gathering is twisting up your favorite bedtime stories.

By Linda Codega
Illustration by Ekaterina Burmak

Wilds of Eldraine, the newest set from Magic: The Gathering, invokes a storybook feel alongside fantasy villainy. In a press meeting, Wizards of the Coast senior communications manager Elizabeth Stewart said the set takes “universal fairytale tropes and subverts expectations.” Roy Graham, the game designer and story lead for Wilds of Eldraine, and Ian Duke, the principle game designer, were also there to explain what’s going on.

Wilds of Eldraine ventures beyond the original scope of the Eldraine mythos, which had its roots in chivalry and Arthuriana, and heads into the wilds, a setting described as a “fairytale landscape” full of giants, witches, fae, and even living gingerbread men.

Essentially, Wilds of Eldraine is the first set in a multi-year story arc, much like the Phyrexian invasion. If you’re lost after the Phyrexia arc and want to catch up? There’s a free ebook for that. While Elesh Norn may not have successfully invaded the multiverse in the Phyrexia arc, the aftermath of that invasion is “felt” in this new set. According to the designers, the multiverse is both “healing and hurting,” and Eldraine is the first plane to be explored in the wake of the battle.

One of the “consequences” of the Phyrexian invasion was a sleeping curse that caused the invaders to fall asleep. But the curse has continued and “grown beyond the control” of its original crafter. Twins Will and Rowan are now Legendary Creatures, and (with opposite color alignments) are attempting to reunite Eldraine, either by diplomacy or force. They have lost their “spark” and are no longer Planeswalkers. There are five chapters of the Eldraine story out now on the site.

With regards to some of the specific mechanics and cards brought back, Adventure cards return, where you can cast a card twice—once for an instant or sorcery, and a second time for a creature or permanent. Some Adventure cards are now off-color, which means the instant or sorcery adventure is a different color than the card itself. (Decadent Dragon and Frolicking Familiar in this slideshow that follows are examples.)

One of the new cards introduced for Wilds of Eldraine are Roles. These are aura tokens that let a card enchant another creature, giving it new abilities—most are positive, and they are created by various creature cards, like Syr Armont the Redeemer. A new mechanic, which is twist on the Kicker, is Bargain, where instead of paying extra mana, players will have to sacrifice any one of their permanent cards on the field gain extra benefits. The final new mechanic is Celebration, as seen on Ash, Party Crasher, which gives bonuses when multiple permanents enter the battlefield.

Each of the 10 two-color pairs (Red/Green, Blue/White, etc.) are individually associated with a classic fairy tale story and feature legendary creatures that emphasize that inspiration. Red/Green is Little Red Riding Hood, White/Black is Snow White, Green/Blue is Jack and the Giant Beanstalk, and so on. The designers decided these stories early on in order to coordinate the mechanics, art, and kind of “story” each two-colored deck will tell.

Additionally, with the art for Wilds of Eldraine, there will be Enchanting Tales cards in each draft, set, and collector booster pack. These are “non-Standard legal” fan-favorite Enchantment cards that have a unique border and Enchanting artwork. Examples in this slideshow include Curiosity, Greater Auramancy, and Doubling Season. Additional storybook frames will be on Adventures, such as on Cruel Somnophage, which can be found in draft, set, and collector boosters.

Full art lands will also be available in draft, set, and collector boosters. There will also be borderless anime versions of artwork, including Necropotence and Aggravated Assault. There is also a special “confetti foil” treatment for the borderless anime enchantment cards, which will only be found in collector boosters.

Preview a selection of cards from Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine in the following slideshow. The set will have its prerelease events on September 1 at local game stores, then it will go on sale September 8.

Agatha of the Vile Cauldron - Standard

Image: Magic The Gathering
Agatha of the Vile Cauldron - Full Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Aggravated Assault - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Aggravated Assault - Anime Borderless Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Alela, Cunning Conqueror

Image: Magic The Gathering
Ash, Party Crasher

Image: Magic The Gathering
Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator

Image: Magic The Gathering
Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator - Full Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Beseech the Mirror

Image: Magic The Gathering
Besotted Knight

Image: Magic The Gathering
Break the Spell

Image: Magic The Gathering
Cruel Somnophage

Image: Magic The Gathering
Cruel Somnophage - Storybook Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Curiosity - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Cursed Courtier

Image: Magic The Gathering
Decadent Dragon

Image: Magic The Gathering
Doubling Season - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Doubling Season - Full Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Ellivere of the Wild Court

Image: Magic The Gathering
Embereth Veteran

Image: Magic The Gathering
Eriette of the Charmed Apple

Image: Magic The Gathering
Eriette of the Charmed Apple - Full Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Faunsbane Troll

Image: Magic The Gathering





Frolicking Familiar

Image: Magic The Gathering
Glass Casket

Image: Magic The Gathering
Greater Auramancy - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Greater Auramancy - Anime Borderless Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Greta, Sweettooth Scourge

Image: Magic The Gathering
Gylwain, Casting Director

Image: Magic The Gathering
Hylda of the Icy Crown - Standard

Image: Magic The Gathering
Hylda of the Icy Crown - Full Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Advertisement





Johann, Apprentice Sorcerer

Image: Magic The Gathering
Kellan, the Fae-Blooded

Image: Magic The Gathering
Knight of Doves

Image: Magic The Gathering
Living Lectern

Image: Magic The Gathering
Token - Monster / Sorcerer

Image: Magic The Gathering
Moonshaker Cavalry

Image: Magic The Gathering
Necropotence - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Necropotence - Anime Borderless Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Neva, Stalked by Nightmares

Image: Magic The Gathering
Obyra, Dreaming Duelist

Image: Magic The Gathering
Prismatic Omen - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Restless Cottage

Image: Magic The Gathering
Restless Fortress

Image: Magic The Gathering
Rhystic Study - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Rowan, Scion of War

Image: Magic The Gathering
Rowan’s Grim Search

Image: Magic The Gathering
Token - Royal / Young Hero

Image: Magic The Gathering
Ruby, Daring Tracker

Image: Magic The Gathering
Sharae of Numbing Depths

Image: Magic The Gathering
Smothering Tithe - Enchanting Tales Art

Image: Magic The Gathering
Sweettooth Witch

Image: Magic The Gathering
Syr Armont, the Redeemer

Image: Magic The Gathering
Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender

Image: Magic The Gathering
Talion, the Kindly Lord

Image: Magic The Gathering
Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor

Image: Magic The Gathering
The Goose Mother

Image: Magic The Gathering

Other goose themed cards also produce food,

Three Blind Mice

Image: Magic The Gathering
Token - Royal/Virtuous

Image: Magic The Gathering
Torch the Tower

Image: Magic The Gathering
Totentanz, Swarm Piper

Image: Magic The Gathering
Troyan, Gutsy Explorer

Image: Magic The Gathering
Tough Cookie

Image: Magic The Gathering
Twisted Fealty

Image: Magic The Gathering
Virtue of Knowledge

Image: Magic The Gathering
Will, Scion of Peace

Image: Wizards of the Coast
Land - Forest

Image: Magic The Gathering
Land - Island

Image: Magic The Gathering
Land - Mountain

Image: Magic The Gathering
Land - Plains

Image: Magic The Gathering
Land - Swamp

Image: Magic The Gathering
Commander Decks: Fae Dominion, Virtue and Valor

Image: Magic The Gathering

In addition to the sets, there will be two pre-built Commander decks available. Fae Dominion’s commander is Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor and Virtue and Valor’s commander is Ellivere of the Wild Court.

The full gallery of cards will be available on August 25. It will be released on Arena on September 5. Again, Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine will have its prerelease events on September 1 at local game stores. It will go on sale via a global tabletop launch September 8.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

