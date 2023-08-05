Magic: The Gathering has been going hard on the brand crossovers through its “Universes Beyond” line this year with the likes of Doctor Who and Lord of the Rings. Over the next few years, that expansion is set to continue, with more big-name franchises added to the line—namely video games.



During the 30th anniversary panel for the tabletop card game, Wizards of the Coast revealed the next handful of brands that’ll be added to the “Universes” line through 2026. Bethesda’s Fallout franchise is getting the Magic treatment, with themed Commander Decks set to release in March 2024. Per Wizards’ press release, the Fallout cards were made in collaboration with the developer and will “bring the Wasteland’s many colorful factions to Magic: The Gathering so that players can recreate some of Fallout’s most famous—and outlandish—moments.” You can watch the full panel down below.

Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Panel at GenCon – A Recap of MTG’s Past, Present & Future

In addition to Fallout, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series are both getting card sets of their own. The Final Fantasy cards will cover each of the mainline entries in the series, from the original Final Fantasy to the more recent Final Fantasy XVI. Meanwhile, the Assassin’s Creed set will have cards said to be “mechanically unique” and reprints with their own unique art. Interestingly, the release notes that the Creed cards will cover “all Assassin’s Creed games released to date,” rather than just the mainline ones. (Presumably, “every” just refers to the spinoffs on consoles and PC such as Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Rogue.) The Assassin’s Creed set is slated for a July 2024 release, while Final Fantasy’s is dropping in 2025—and has the added bonus of being the only set from these three series that’ll also be played digitally in the Magic: The Gathering Arena video game.

Outside of video games, Wizards teased out other collaborations to come for the “Universes Beyond” line. November’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan expansion will also function as a crossover with Universal’s Jurassic Park movies, with cards that feature artwork of characters and scenes from the films, including the Jurassic World trilogy. And in early 2024, the Ravnica block will have a standalone experience based on the Clue board game.

There’ll also be a number of wholly original releases, such as next year’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Starting in September with Wilds of Eldraine, a new multi-year arc for Magic will play out and presumably extend to 2025 projects currently codenamed “Tennis” (focused on multi-plane death races), “Volleyball” (sci-fi space opera) and “Wrestling” (set in the Lorwyn block). That story will wrap up with 2026's “Ziplining,” which Wizards of the Coast said would be comparable to previous expansions March of the Machine or War of the Spark. Further details on those projects, such as their actual names and cards, will revealed in the coming years.

