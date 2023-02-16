Updates From The Mandalorian, Scream 6, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Christophe Gans says he’s returning to Silent Hill soon. Filming has wrapped on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Ash’s final Pokémon journey continues with a Pikachu and Meowth team-up. Plus, new posters for John Wick Chapter 4. Spoilers get!



Return to Silent Hill



Deadline reports filming on Christophe Gans’ long-awaited sequel to his 2006 film adaptation of Silent Hill is “due to get underway soon.”

The Pope’s Exorcist

According to Bloody-Disgusting, The Pope’s Exorcist has been rated “R” for “violent content, language, sexual references, and some nudity.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Filming has officially wrapped on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Fandango has new character posters of Donnie Yen’s Caine and Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Scream VI

Ghostface personally introduces a clip from “Stay Alive,” Demi Lovato’s new single from the Scream VI soundtrack on Twitter.

Gotham Knights

We also have a couple of new Gotham Knights posters showing off the cast.

The Flash

ComicBook has four new photos from the March 1 episode of The Flash, “The Mask of Red Death, Part 1.”

Superman & Lois

Lana files for divorce while Clark introduces a Fortress of Solitude his whole family can enjoy in the latest trailer for the third season of Superman & Lois.

The Mandalorian

Boba Fett, the Armorer, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Din Djarin line up on a new poster for The Mandalorian’s third season.

Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master

Finally, Pikachu and Meowth reluctantly team up for an Enemy Mine-inspired episode of Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master.

