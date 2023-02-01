Updates From The Mandalorian, Fast X, and More

Jason Bateman will direct Bad Robot’s new supernatural western, The Pinkerton. Get a new look at Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Dexter revival is dead, long live... young Dexter? Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!
The Pinkerton
Deadline reports Jason Bateman is attached to direct The Pinkerton, a “supernatural revenge-western hybrid” at Bad Robot from 10 Cloverfield Lane writer Daniel Casey. Details on the plot are not available at this time.
Danny and the Dinosaur
Deadline additionally has word a live-action film adaptation of Syd Hoff’s Danny and the Dinosaur is now in development at Legendary Entertainment and HarperCollins Productions.
Fast X
IGN has a portentous new poster for Fast X.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos - The Movie
Contrastingly, we also have a new poster for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos - The Movie.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Total Film (via GamesRadar) has a new photo of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.
Meanwhile, Kang sees Ant-Man as his ticket out of the Quantum Realm in a new TV spot.
La Brea
TV Line reports La Brea has already been renewed for a third season at NBC.
Dexter: New Blood
However, Showtime “will not be moving forward” with a second season of its Dexter revival focusing on the character’s teenage son, Harrison, and is instead considering “a prequel series centered around a young version of the titular antihero.” [TV Line]
Futurama
Futurama will return with new episodes “sometime this summer,” according to voice actor Lauren Tom on Twitter.
Quantum Leap
KSiteTV has photos from “Family Style,” the February 20 episode of Quantum Leap. Click through to see the rest.
The Power
Teenage girls across the globe develop “new organs” that allow them to electrocute people at will in the trailer for The Power, a new series at Amazon starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.
The Mandalorian
Finally, The Mandalorian heads to Mandalore in a new TV spot for season three.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.