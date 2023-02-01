Updates From The Mandalorian, Fast X, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jason Bateman will direct Bad Robot’s new supernatural western, The Pinkerton. Get a new look at Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Dexter revival is dead, long live... young Dexter? Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!



The Pinkerton

Deadline reports Jason Bateman is attached to direct The Pinkerton, a “supernatural revenge-western hybrid” at Bad Robot from 10 Cloverfield Lane writer Daniel Casey. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Advertisement

Danny and the Dinosaur

Deadline additionally has word a live-action film adaptation of Syd Hoff’s Danny and the Dinosaur is now in development at Legendary Entertainment and HarperCollins Productions.

G/O Media may get a commission BOGO 50% Off Flippr - BOGO 50% Off Not your average broom

The Flippr makes traditional sweeping obsolete, with its two-in-one brush and roll functions. Buy at Flippr Use the promo code BOGO50 Advertisement

Fast X

IGN has a portentous new poster for Fast X.

Advertisement

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos - The Movie

Contrastingly, we also have a new poster for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos - The Movie.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Total Film (via GamesRadar) has a new photo of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kang sees Ant-Man as his ticket out of the Quantum Realm in a new TV spot.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Experience

La Brea

TV Line reports La Brea has already been renewed for a third season at NBC.

Dexter: New Blood

However, Showtime “will not be moving forward” with a second season of its Dexter revival focusing on the character’s teenage son, Harrison, and is instead considering “a prequel series centered around a young version of the titular antihero.” [TV Line]

Advertisement

Futurama

Futurama will return with new episodes “sometime this summer,” according to voice actor Lauren Tom on Twitter.

Advertisement

Quantum Leap

KSiteTV has photos from “Family Style,” the February 20 episode of Quantum Leap. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Power



Teenage girls across the globe develop “new organs” that allow them to electrocute people at will in the trailer for The Power, a new series at Amazon starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.

The Power - Official Teaser | Prime Video

The Mandalorian

Finally, The Mandalorian heads to Mandalore in a new TV spot for season three.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.