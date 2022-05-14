Ever since 2014's Into the Spider-Verse event brought together Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and his other alternate universe webswingers from across the Marvel multiverse, the web warriors have been frequently hanging out with one another in the comics. 2018 saw the Spider-Geddon event to coincide with the then-upcoming Into the Spider-Verse movie, and now a third event will bring things to a big, webby conclusion. Or will it...



Earlier in the week, Polygon revealed End of the Spider-Verse, a new event from writer Dan Slott and a currently unknown artist that will supposedly bring the titular Spider-Verse to a “fiery conclusion,” according to a statement provided by the writer. “They could’ve milked this cash cow for decades,” he went on to say. “That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!”

But before that arrives later in the year, Slott and a rotating team of writers and artists will set the stage with a five-issue miniseries anthology dubbed Edge of Spider-Verse releasing in August. Similar to how the original anthology in 2014 introduced Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker to the world, this new string of Edge comics will introduce some new Spider-heroes: Felicia Hardy, aka the “Night-Spider”, with a design by Kris Anka; Hunter-Spider by Mark Bagley, who is Kraven the Hunter but with spider powers that he got in “an unusual way”; and Martin Coccolo’s Spider-Laird, who Slott dubs “the first kilt-wearing hero of the Spider-Verse,” and will hopefully catch on in the cosplay scene. Slott will cowrite the issues alongside writers like Karla Pacheco (Spider-Woman) and Alex Segura (Secret Identity), with art from Mark Bagley and other currently undisclosed artists.

Since multiverses are so hot right now, and Spider-verses in particular are about to get a resurgence, you can look at Edge and End of Spider-Verse as a good warm up for the world-hopping weirdness on the horizon. But after fighting and defeating multiversal vampires twice, the question now becomes, what will bring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and other Spider-characters back together to save their multiverse one more time? That’ll be revealed in the pages of Edge’s second issue.



Edge of Spider-Verse will begin its weekly five-issue run on August 3rd, while End of Spider-Verse currently has no official release date.

