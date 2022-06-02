Step into the multiverse on Disney+ when Marvel Studios drops Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness onto the streaming service this month. The Sam Raimi-directed superhero blockbuster is still in theaters (watch it in 3D for full Raimi horror effect)—but if you’re ready for more Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) versus the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), rewatches galore will be at your fingertips soon.

We’re a little surprised that no specifics on special features have been announced yet. Come on Marvel, we need our Easter egg breakdown fix and bloopers! We’d especially love to see how many takes it took to get just the right amount of Bruce Campbell coverage for his cameo. In the meantime we have you covered: check out our spoiler chat with writer Michael Waldron where he breaks down the film’s major plot twists, and our interview with director Sam Raimi for what you need to know about his return to the superhero genre.

Check out this announcement from stars and the real Sorcerer Supreme Benedict Wong, the film’s MVP, letting you know that beginning June 22 you can watch Multiverse of Madness at home—no Darkhold required.

And this summer is gearing up to be a very good time to be a Marvel fan as this release lines up with Ms. Marvel hitting the streamer on June 8 and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 17. Thor: Love and Thunder will hold the theatrical arena and open on July 8.



