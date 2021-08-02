The Shazam sequel may be welcoming back another familiar face. Fantasy author Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children will be coming to a theater near you sometime in the future. New clips from The Suicide Squad plus updates from Rick and Morty, Schimagadoon, and more. Spoilers, hooooooo!



The Menu

THR reports Nicholas Hoult will star alongside Anya Taylor Joy and Ralph Fiennes in The Menu, an upcoming horror-comedy from director Mark Mylod about a couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) “who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu, with some shocking surprises.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Due to ongoing covid-19 concerns, Deadline reports Clifford the Big Red Dog has been pulled from its September 17, 2021 theatrical release date. No new date has been given.

What If...?

A.C. Bradley—head writer of Marvel’s multiversal romp What If...?—told Kakuchopurei there was an entire episode of the Disney+ series that needed to be scrapped because it was too close to the plot of James Gunn’s next Guardians of the Galaxy film .

I pitched an entire episode. It took me a couple of days to break it. I was very excited about it. I went to Bryan and was like, here we go, this is what happens, do you think Kevin Feige would approve? He went, oh, yeah, Kevin would love that, that’s half the plot of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. I was like, you’re kidding, and he went, nope, good job, you guessed it. I was like getting ready to go home and crack open a beer and go, I’ll go back to the board tomorrow. So, that one I can’t do because the amazing James Gunn is already going to do it.

[GamesRadar]

Wayward Children

Prolific author Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children series has been nabbed by Paramount with Deadline suggesting the studio is, of course, planning a franchise around it. Whether this is in addition to the previously announced Syfy TV adaptation or instead of it was not mentioned. However, the trade does say the adaptations will be produced by Pouya Shahbazian who is currently working on Shadow & Bone and previously worked on the Divergent franchise.

Space Oddity

Director Kyra Sedgwick has gained Kevin Bacon, Simon Helberg, and Carrie Preston for her film Space Oddity which “tells the story of Alex (Kyle Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, which forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart.”

[Deadline]

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Meanwhile, a new set photo appears to confirm Djimon Housou will (somehow) reprise his role as The Wizard in Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Click here to check it out.

Free Guy



Elsewhere, a new Free Guy featurette showcases Taika Waititi’s villainous character, Antwon.

We also have a new clip.

The Suicide Squad

Starro rises while Task Force X discusses Weasel’s origins in two clips from The Suicide Squad.

Paper Girls

According to Deadline, Stephany Folsom will no longer serve as co-showrunner on Amazon’s Paper Girls, leaving Christopher C. Roger solely in charge.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Muppets debuted a shiny new logo to be used for upcoming projects like Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Outpost

Garret and Luna embark on a rescue mission in the synopsis for “All We Do is Say Goodby,” the August 19 episode of The Outpost.

WHAT LIES BENEATH - Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) set out on a rescue mission. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) proves his loyalty and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discover what lies beneath the Outpost. A quest begins to uncover Luna’s past. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B06). Original airdate 8/19/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Fantasy Island

A man awakes from 35 years of slumber in the synopsis for “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel,” the August 17 episode of Fantasy Island.

Two adventurers (guest stars Dave and Odette Annable), whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together. Meanwhile, after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent (guest star Francois Chau), must decide if he is ready to face his grief awake in an all-new “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-102) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda Guest Cast: John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier; Odette Annable as Daphne; Dave Annable as Zev; Francois Chau as Brent; Michelle Cortés as Bartender; Julian Rivera Garcia as Maitre D; Sebastian Vazquez as Shane.

[Spoiler TV]

Schimagadoon

We also have a brief synopsis for “Tribulation,” the fifth episode of Schimgadoon.

New romances hit roadblocks as Melissa meets someone unexpected and Emma reveals a secret. Mildred seizes a chance to increase her power. Premiere Date: August 6, 2021

[Spoiler TV]

Tuca & Bertie



Tuca is stuck on a ferris wheel with Bruce, the turkey vulture, in the trailer for next week’s Tuca & Bertie.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick is left to his own devices in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort.”

Banner art by Jim Cook