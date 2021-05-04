Merry and Pippin Are Going Podcasting

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are teaming up for a new podcast. Photo : New Line

These days everyone has a podcast, so why not a couple of hobbits talking about life in Middle-e arth? That’s exactly what’s happening with The Friendship Onion, which will feature actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd talking all things pop culture— and in particular, the franchise that brought them together, The Lord of the Rings.

Advertisement

“I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together. This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas,” Monaghan said to Deadline, which broke the news.

“Dom took a little persuading, it’s true, but this podcast is going to rock. He is such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha… but you also have to love bananas, so… yes, send bananas,” Boyd added.

Produced by Kast Media, the podcast will debut May 18 on all podcast platforms, including Spot ify, and will have a video element on YouTube as well. Here’s a brief teaser trailer.

Now, as you can tell by that clip ( and that th e podcast isn’t called “Lord of the Rings something”) the fact th at Monaghan played Merry and Boyd played Pippin in the epic, Oscar-winning trilogy won’t be the only topic of discussion. According to Deadline, the show will “bring banter, stories and comedy to the podcasting space, each week digging into the latest in pop culture, put fans’ Lord of the Rings knowledge to the test, reveal exclusive stories from filming and maybe even welcome surprise drop-ins from famous faces.”

Paging Elijah Wood and Sean Astin.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.