Neve Campbell discusses her potential Scream future. Scoob will return for a Halloween special on HBO Max. Tales of the Walking Dead adds even more big names to its anthology cast. Plus, what’s coming on Legacies and Ghosts. Spoilers get!



Scream 6

During a recent appearance at the Mad Monster Party horror convention in North Carolina, Neve Campbell confirmed she’s been “approached” to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in a sixth Scream movie.

They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told. Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.

Batgirl

Michael Keaton took to instagram to share a shadowy teaser of his return to the batsuit.

Scoob: Holiday Haunt

Ming-Na Wen has been cast in Scoob: Holiday Haunt, a direct-to-HBO Max sequel to 2020's Scoob. Details on her character are not available at this time.

I love voice acting. Can you tell? 😍🥰 Working on a another iconic franchise. #scoobydoo with some great boos here. It comes out for the holidays! #scoobholidayhaunt @hbomax

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

JAKKS Pacific has revealed its line of tie-in action figures for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, giving a better look at Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik’s updated look for the movie.

The Batman

An unmasked Riddler is captured by the GCPD in a new clip from The Batman.

Tales of the Walking Dead

According to Variety, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz and Jesse T. Usher will star in episodes of the upcoming Walking Dead anthology series at AMC.

Legacies

Hope and Lizzie attend a spooky, dark carnival (The cost of a ticket? Your life!) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legacies, “Follow the Sound of My Voice. ”

Ghosts

Finally, Thorfinn is revealed to be suffering from night terrors in the trailer for next week’s episode of Ghosts.

Banner art by Jim Cook