Netflix is already queuing up more big budget streaming fare with the Russo Brothers after their upcoming action release The Gray Man. This time they’re enlisting Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to lead an adaptation of Electric State. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, noting that Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the cast and re-team with his Avengers directors. The film was originally set up at Universal.

Gray Man and Marvel Studios movie scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are attached to adapt Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated dystopian novel. The writer and artist is known for Tales from the Loop, which became a much-praised RPG and later a show.



Electric State centers on “an orphaned teenager (Brown) who traverses an American West that is reminiscent of a retro-future with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” according to the report. Brown, who has more Stranger Things arriving at the end of this week, previously starred in Netflix’s Enola Holmes and is set to reprise her role in its upcoming sequel as well.

