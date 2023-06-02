In a streamed video interview earlier today Toshio Suzuki, the co-founder and former president of Studio Ghibli who has been a producer on nearly every Ghibli film you can think of, revealed that there would be no additional images released for the newest Ghibli film, How Do You Live? The poster, included below, will be the only promotional image that will be available for viewers. Catsuka, on Twitter, provided a public translation of the video.



While the movie is inspired on the Japanese young adult book of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshino, it will not be a direct adaptation and will be a fantasy film—a huge departure from the grounded drama of the novel. We don’t know much about the film at all, but Hayao Miyazaki has said in the past that this will be his final film before he retires. Granted, he’s said that before, but he could really mean it this time.

Earlier this year, Studio Ghibli collaborated with Star Wars on a short film, Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. There is no word if they will continue to collaborate with Star Wars.

How Do You Live? will be released in Japan on July 14. There is no set date for an international release.

