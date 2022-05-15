The internet loves itself some shonen anime, and of the many that are currently out right now, Mob Psycho 100 may be in the upper tier. Studio Bones’ adaptation of creator ONE’s (One-Punch Man) action-comedy series was last on the air in 2019, and we learned late last year that a third season was officially in production. Now we know that Mob Psycho 100's third season is arriving this fall .



If you haven’t watched the show, here’s the pitch: Shigeo Kageyama (Setsuo Ito in the Japanese dub, Kyle McCarley for English), nicknamed “Mob” because he’s so average looking, is actually gifted with incredible psychic powers and has to remain carefully composed so his powers don’t go out of control . While going to school, he also works with a con man masquerading as a spirit medium named Reigen Arataka (Takahiro Sakurai/Chris Niosi) in the hopes of controlling his abilities. The manga proved to be pretty popular when it ran from 2012-2017, and the anime is equally popular in its own right, having been listed on various sites as one of the best anime of the 2010s.

As season three opens, we find Mob uncertain about what he wants to do with his life going forward. And wouldn’t you know it, it’s right around that time that a “Psycho-Helmet” cult is starting to show up in town and searching for someone with psychic powers. Pretty soon, it’ll fall to Mob, Reigen, and new ally Katsuya Serizawa (Takanori Hoshino/Edward Bosco) to save everyone . Thisi new season is beginning with the “Divine Tree” arc that makes up Chapters 92-97. Mob is a shorter manga compared to its contemporaries and ended at 101 chapters, so with only a handful of arcs left to adapt, this’ll be the anime’s final season.

Mob Psycho season three will hit Crunchyroll this October.

