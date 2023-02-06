Mutants, Mullets, and Masks Mark the Toy News of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news. This week, Mondo’s X-Men: The Animated Series line continues with much jubilation, set phasers to stun with a new Star Trek replica, and Lego goes Disney for a new 100th anniversary celebration. Check it out!



Mondo Marvel’s X-Men: The Animated Series Sixth-Scale Jubilee Figure

A generation of kids were introduced to the X-Men through the Fox animated series, with the first episode focusing on the character Jubilee’s own introduction to the group of mutant superheroes. Mondo has done a fantastic job recreating that animated character’s look and feel with this new 9.25-inch figure, but you’re going to pay through the nose for that attention to detail. The standard version will set you back $195, while a Limited Edition option, with extra accessories and additional swappable heads, is $205. Both are available for pre-order now, with shipping expected in June.

Lego Marvel The Infinity Saga Star-Lord’s Helmet

After a Star Wars-themed barrage of buildable helmets last week, Lego is flipping back to that other money-making machine, the MCU, with a 602-piece mini replica of Star-Lord’s helmet. As with past additions to this line, the helmet is too small for anyone but a toddler to try and wear, but it does include a display stand and nameplate, and is available for pre-order now for $80, with delivery expected to start on April 1.

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Figure

The Tamashii Nations’ new S.H. Figuarts Obi-Wan Kenobi figure almost bears a passing resemblance to Ewan McGregor the same way the Disney+ Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series almost bears a passing resemblance to good Star Wars shows like Andor. We’re getting stronger Chris Pine vibes than Ewan McGregor here, but as with most non-masked S.H. Figuarts offering these days, the questionable face sculpt is balanced out with a fantastically detailed Jedi cloak, and accessories that include the Lola droid. Pre-orders for the around- $77 figure start later this week, with shipping expected in June.

Lego Disney BrickHeadz EVE & WALL•E, Cruella & Maleficent, and Moana & Merida

If you’ve managed to so far resist the lure of Lego’s adorable BrickHeadz characters, the company is cranking the adorable to 11. The 320-piece, $20 Cruella & Maleficent set features some clever brickwork to recreate Cruella’s fur coat and Maleficent’s headwear, while the 410-piece, $20 Moana & Merida set has some of the best Lego brick hair we’ve ever seen. But it’s the 155-piece, $15 EVE & WALL•E set that’s going to convince most Lego fans to finally start buying up the BrickHeadz. If you can resist WALL•E’s puppy dog eyes, then congratulations, you’re some kind of monster. All three sets will be available starting March 1.

Hasbro Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge

If you were to mash up The Transformers movies with the Mad Max films, you’d have to cast the Terrorcon Scourge as the lead, since it’s as close as you can get to a post-apocalyptic version of Optimus Prime. But you’ll instead find the bot in this Summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts who, along with the other Terrorcons, are battling the Autobots for the (spoiler alert!) Transwarp Key. Yeah, we have no idea what that means, either, but we do know this $55 8.5-inch tall Scourge figure goes from bot to truck mode in 31 steps, and is available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse, with shipping starting June 1.

Factory Entertainment Star Trek: The Next Generation Type-2 Dust Buster Phaser Limited Edition Prop Replica

Affectionately known as the “Dust Buster Phaser” by everyone except the residents of the 24th century who probably wouldn’t even find the device in holo-textbooks, Factory Entertainment is releasing a replica with a satisfyingly hefty all- metal body, working light effects, and even sounds from the original Star Trek: TNG TV series. It’s expected to be available starting in June, but is available for pre-order now for $500 with a $50 discount. It comes in a themed storage box, but, disappointingly, it doesn’t include a Starfleet issue belt holster.

