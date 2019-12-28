More Galaxy S11 Leaks Appear to Settle the Samsung Flagship's Most Debated Feature

Illustration : Left: @onleaks and Cashkaro.com; Right: @onleaks

Are you tired of all these Galaxy S11 rumors yet? Well too damn bad. Because it looks like we’re rounding out the year with a purported first look at the Samsung flagship’s final camera configuration following other leaked details about its size and, possibly, a new naming convention to match the new decade.



A previous Bloomberg report already pegged the Galaxy S11's rear camera count at (at least) four, including a new 5x optical zoom cam and 3D time-of-flight camera added alongside the wide and ultra-wide angle lenses currently found on the Galaxy S10. A fan rendering posted last month kept the idea of a possible fifth camera floating around, but that theory appears to be squashed now. In a Friday Twitter post, noted Samsung leaker Steve McFly shared an updated render of the S11+—presumably the final configuration—sporting what appears to be four cameras and the flash lined up in two columns; the previous version had apparently been a “first-stage prototype,” he explained.

While the final design has yet to be confirmed, this information lines up with claims from another Samsung insider, Ice Universe, who previously said the Galaxy S11's set-up wouldn’t be quite as awkward looking as rumors suggested. Though there still doesn’t seem to be a way around that ridiculously large rectangular camera module.

As for its overall dimensions, previous leaks put the Galaxy S11's display dimensions ranging from 6.4 inches to 6.9 inches, which would make this iteration’s smallest model the same size as the Galaxy S10+. And while a leak posted this week revealing the series’ screen protectors doesn’t include exact measurements, just looking at them side by side, the biggest bump in size appears to be between the S11e and vanilla S11. The protective films also appear to support talk about Samsung shrinking its new flagship’s top and bottom bezels down to almost nothing and including a central hole-punch camera on the front.

And lastly, Ice Universe recently floated another rumor about the Galaxy S10's successor: What if Samsung fucks off with the S11 name entirely? “Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning,” the tipster tweeted cryptically this week alongside the Galaxy S20 moniker. Sure, it’s one of the more wacky theories out there (and one that Ice Universe appears to contradict in subsequent posts, reverting back to the S11 naming convention), but it’s not entirely unfounded. After all, adopting a naming convention that corresponds with the release year inarguably simplifies things. And jumping to 20 would put the series ahead of the iPhone in terms of model numbers; not exactly a consequential victory, but one that may earn it points for casual consumers. It’s not as if Samsung hasn’t done it before with the highly combustible Galaxy Note 7, skipping ahead after the Note 5 so as to avoid possible misconceptions about its relationship to the company’s flagship at the time, the Galaxy S7.

Who knows, though. All of this is conjecture until Samsung’s official debut, expected sometime in February or early March (and likely alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever the hell Samsung decides to call its next foldable phone).