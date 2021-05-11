MSI’s New Creator and Gaming Laptops Show Off a Sleeker Side

MSi’s new Creator Z16 laptop is a new direction for the gamer-focused laptop maker. Image : MSI

MSI is announcing a new lineup of creator- and gamer-focused laptops based on Nvidia’s new GeForce GPUs and Intel’s 11th-generation processors. The MSI launch includes a new Creator series laptop with specs tailor-made for content creators, plus an update to MSI’s gaming machines, the GE Raider, GP Leopard, and GS Stealth.



MSI is already a well-known name in the PC gaming world, but now it’s aiming to attract “every user” with its next-generation lineup of laptops. The Creator Z16 and M16 both feature 16-inch QHD displays with video-friendly 16:10 screen resolutions, though only the Creator Z16 features a touch display and 180-degree flippable cover. They both run on Intel’s 11th-gen Core i7 processor and the new Nvidia GPUs—the Creator Z16 runs on the GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory , and the Creator M16 on the RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory . They’re both available with up to 64GB of RAM, and each sports a variety of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and microSD card readers. Both laptops weigh under 5 pounds. The MSI Creator Z16 will be the first to launch from the Creators series and starts at $2,600.

MSI’s lineup of creator-focused laptops. Image : MSI

MSI also offers a third, higher-spec variation of the Creator series called the Creator 17. This laptop features a 17.3-inch UHD display with up to 1000 nits of brightness. It’s available with an 11th-gen Core i9 processor, and you can choose between three graphics card configurations from Nvidia , including the GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of GDDR6 memory , the GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory , and the RTX 3060 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory . The Creator 17 weighs less than 6 pounds.

MSI’s massive lineup of gaming laptops is also getting a boost. The 17-inch GE76 and 15-inch GE66 Raider are both top-tier models, offering an aesthetically cool color-changing light bar on the bottom front of the chassis. They come with either GeForce RTX 3080, 3070, or 3060 GPUs, with up to 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. The GE66 and GE76 offer displays with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate. They also offer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity . The GE76 and GE66 Raider gaming laptops start at $2,300.



MSI’s array of new gaming and creator laptops offer something for everyone. Image : MSI

The 17.3-inch GP76 and 15.6-inch GP66 Leopard can perform double-duty as work machines. They’re available with Core i7 processors and GTX 3070 GPUs with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. The GP76 and GP66 are between $1, 900 and $2, 300.

T he 17.3-inch GS76 and 15.6-inch GS66 Stealth both sport QHD panels with a 240 Hz refresh rate and are available with Intel’s Core i9 processor and RTX 3080 GPUs. These particular laptop models are best known for packing a lot of power in a thin chassis. The GS76 Stealth is under 6 pounds, and the GS66 Stealth is under 5 pounds. The GS76 and GS66 Stealth will range from $1, 700 to $4, 000.

Rounding out the powerhouse lineup is the GL76 and GL66 Pulse, each of which is also referred to as Crosshair 17 and 15, respectively. These laptops use the Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU and feature a redesigned heat pipe, plus they showcase MSI’s redesigned thermal grease, which the company said is more malleable and allows for better airflow for lower temperatures. The GL76 and GL66 Pulse are the most affordable, ranging between $950 and $1, 550.

The last of the laptop lineup is Katana GF76 and Katana GF66, also known as Sword 17 and Sword 15. Both laptops are available with Core i7 processors, plus GeForce RTX 3060 and 3050 GPUs with up to 6GB of GDDR6. They also come with a white chassis that’s a nice break from the usual sea of all-black laptops. The Katana GF76 and GF66 start at $1,050 , and the Sword 15 will start at $1,010.

The new lineup of MSI gaming laptops will be available later this month, with the c reator laptops available in June.