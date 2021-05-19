My Adventures With Superman Series Flying to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. Image : Cartoon Network/HBO Max

Superman’s animated adventures have a special place in many people’s hearts, and even though the modern Man of Steel’s been having quite the live-action moment on the big and small screens, Warner Bros.’ next plan for its most iconic hero is decidedly two-dimensional. Not to be outdone by the Batman: Caped Crusader news, Warner Bros also announced My Adventures With Superman today.

It’s a new animated series executive produced by Sam Register coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max that will introduce audiences to new incarnations of Clark Kent (voiced by The Boys’ Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (voice not yet announced for some reason), a trio of best friends starting new lives in Metropolis and working at the Daily Planet. Though this series’ Clark will already be well into his process of becoming a skilled vigilante, the show’s real focus is set to be about the trio’s interpersonal relationships as they navigate life in the big city. “Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing,” a public announcement reads. “All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

Warner Bros. also announced that Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus’ Jake Wyatt and Voltron: Legendary Defender’s Brendan Clogher will co-executive produce the series, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s Josie Campbell will co-produce. There’s currently no word on when My Adventures With Superman is meant to begin airing, but what we do know is that the project’s already been greenlit for two seasons, suggesting that the studio intends to give the series a fighting chance of success.

