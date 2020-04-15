NBCUniversal Rolls Out a Free Sneak Peek of Its New Streaming Service, Peacock, to Comcast Users

Photo : Getty

Right on cue, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers are getting early access to the premium tier NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock roughly three months before it’s set to officially launch. While these customers won’t see much of the service’s originals right away, they will get access to thousands of hours of movies and series. Plus, they’re getting it for free.

Peacock, which officially launches on July 15, will enter the streaming market with two tiers: an ad-supported model for $5 per month and an ad-free option for $10 per month. Premium customers will have access to over 15,000 hours of content, including NBCUniversal’s tentpole franchises like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Law & Order, and Saturday Night Live. And Comcast’s X1 and Flex customers are getting access to the Premium Peacock for free over the course of the next few weeks.

Ad-supported Peacock—which, again, won’t be available to the rest of us plebs for a couple of months—will have roughly half the content, with roughly 7,500 hours of streamable shows and movies. (We’ve reached out to ask Peacock which shows or movies these customers may be missing out on and will update when we hear back.)

Peacock with ads will run with five minutes of commercials or less per hour, which isn’t too bad if you aren’t terribly bothered by the occasional interruption. By contrast, Hulu’s ad-supported tier airs roughly nine minutes or less of ads per hour, the company told CNBC earlier this year.

Having early access to Peacock for free at a time when people are spending more time at home is certainly a perk, but X1 and Flex customers will be getting more of a teaser of what’s to come later down the road. Some of the bigger names in TV and movies—like The Office, This Is Us, and Chicago P.D.—as well as many of the service’s originals like Dr. Death and the Battlestar Galactica reboot won’t be arriving until later this year or next year.

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the free content with the command “Peacock” using their voice-controlled remote. Additionally, Flex customers can find Peacock content in the “New This Week” and “Free to Me” sections of the service.