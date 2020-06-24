Netflix Is Letting Some Users Edit Their 'Continue Watching' Sections

Image : Robert Sullivan/AFP ( Getty )

Netflix appears to have quietly rolled out a feature to let Android users edit their “continue watching” sections—a feature that, quite frankly, should be available across all streaming services with this designated row.

When clicking on a title from the “continue watching” navigation section on the homepage, Android users should see an option to “remove from row” at the very bottom of the list, the Verge first reported Tuesday. This was not an option for iOS or desktop users as of Wednesday morning , but the Verge reported iPhone users should start seeing the option in their Netflix apps on June 29.

Image : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment about the feature and its applications across all devices. The company does occasionally test features that it doesn’t always roll out broadly, as with its shuffle mode tools it’s tested on Android in the past.



We’ll update as soon as we hear back from the company. Fingers crossed this one sticks around so we can all stop seeing Too Hot to Handle at the top of our feeds.