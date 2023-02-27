Netflix Rings Up a Unique New Pokémon TV Series

The Pokémon Concierge, a new animated Pokémon television series, is currently under development at Netflix. Dwarf Studios is currently set to animate the series using stop motion animation.

Announced to celebrate Pokémon’s 27th anniversary today, t he series will follow a young girl who works at a hotel whose only customers are Pokémon. This hearkens back to some of the absurd anime premises that we’ve never quite seen from Pokémon before, which is a refr eshing change of pace from the action/adventure franchise.

