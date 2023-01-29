Pokémon cards have always been a big deal, but the last several years have been eventful for the trading card game. Right alongside announcements of new mechanics and updates to how the game is played, the process of getting cards has become a whole ordeal as collectors have looked to snatch up cards and either keep for themselves or sell to the highest bidder.



That kind of madness may occur once more, as PokéBeach recently reported that Nintendo’s upcoming card set for the original 151 Pokémon will feature the return of Kadabra. The psychic-type Pokémon hasn’t been featured in any set since the Skybridge set of 2022, which resulted in magician Uri Geller suing Nintendo. Geller is best known for bending spoons, and felt that Kadabra was using his likeness; in addition to being famous for bending spoons in the series’ lore, its Japanese name “Yungerer” is similar enough to Uri Geller. In response, Nintendo removed Kadabra from all post-Skybridge card sets, and even went so far as to take it out of the anime, at least until late 2021.

Geller, who withdrew his complaint in 2020, told reportedly told PokéBeach back in August that he’d heard rumblings of Nintendo’s plans to bring the Pokémon back. Talking to the outlet more recently, he expressed he regrets about suing Nintendo back in 2002, and excitement at Kadabra’s return. “Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokémon in the card game this summer,” he said. “And I admit, totally open and honest: I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokémon. [Kadabra] was basically a tribute to Uri Geller.”

The Pokemon Card 151 Set is expected to release in June, which means it probably won’t be long before Nintendo makes the Kadabra return more official than it basically already is. With how fervent people get for these cards, it’s safe to say that folks will be working even harder to get their hands on this one, too.

[via IGN]

