Shadow and Bone Offers an Explosive Peek at Season 2

I know, I know, we’re all still reeling from the Everything Everywhere sweep of the Oscars, but there’s other news from the weekend, too! We’ve got news on Marvel’s Phase 6 straight from Disney’s mouth, a bunch of DC CW show news, a couple of casting announcements, and some new photos from the set of Yellowjackets. Prepare your award speeches, spoilers!



A Quiet Place: Day One



In a recent Instagram post, Lupita Nyong’o confirmed Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Day One.

The MCU Phase 6

Speaking at Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Technology Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday (via IndieWire), Disney CEO Bob Iger stated “Phase 6" of the MCU will chronicle the adventures of “a whole set of different Avengers.”

Marvel — there were 7,000 characters, there are a lot more stories to tell. What we have to look at at Marvel is not necessarily the volume of Marvel storytelling, but how many times we go back to the well on certain characters. Sequels typically work well for us. Do you need a third or a fourth, or is it time to turn to other characters? There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand. I think we just have to look at what characters or stories we’re mining. And if you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’re going to see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole set of different Avengers.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In conversation with GQ, Jason Momoa implied Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will tackle themes of climate change, ocean pollution, and other environmental concerns “happening right now, but in a fantasy world.”

These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure. Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.

The Exorcist

Deadline reports principal photography has officially wrapped on David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist.

Mission: Impossible 8

Christopher McQuarrie has our first look at Hannah Waddingham in Mission: Impossible 8.

Abruptio

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s James Marsters lends his voice to a down-on-his-luck man with a bomb implanted in his neck in the trailer for Abruptio, a horror-thriller filmed entirely with puppets co-starring Jordan Peele, Robert Englund, Sid Haig, Christopher McDonald, Hana Mae Lee, Darren Darnborough, and Rich Fulcher.

Abruptio - trailer (Chicago Horror Film Festival New Submission)

Bedrock

Deadline reports Fox is officially moving forward with Bedrock, Elizabeth Banks’ animated reboot of The Flintstones starring Stephen Root as Fred, Amy Sedaris as Wilma, Nicole Byer as Betty, Joe Lo Truglio as Barney, Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm, and Banks herself as Pebbles. The primetime “adult comedy” series is said to focus on “continuing the story of the Stone Age family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.”

Sweet Tooth

Deadline also has word Christopher Sean Cooper, Jr. and Yonas Kibreab have joined the cast of Sweet Tooth’s second season as Teddy Turtle and Finn Fox, respectively. Additionally, Naledi Murray (Wendy), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), and Marlon Williams (Johnny Abbott) have been upped to series regulars.

The Flash

Nicole Maines returns as Nia Nal in the synopsis for “Wildest Dreams,” the March 29 episode of The Flash.

ONLY IN OUR DREAMS - NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS - Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris’ help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson (#907). Original airdate 3/29/2023.

Superman & Lois

Meanwhile, Lois takes on Bruno Mannheim in the synopsis for “In Cold Blood,” the March 28 episode of Superman & Lois.

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat’s (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarrette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison (#303). Original airdate 3/28/2023.

Gotham Knights

The Mutant Gang takes hostages at Gotham’s annual Founder’s Gala in the synopsis for “Under Pressure,” the March 28 episode of Gotham Knights.

TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG — After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder’s Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#103). Original airdate 3/28/2023.

Relatedly, Duela Dent gets all the one-liners in the latest TV spot.

Gotham Knights (The CW) “All Knight” Promo HD

Servant

We also have a synopsis for “Fallen,” the series finale of Servant.

Series Finale. As the world crumbles, can anyone stop Leanne?

Yellowjackets

Spoiler TV has photos from the second episode of Yellowjackets’ second season. Click through to see the rest.

Shadow and Bone

Finally, the Crows meet Wylan, their new demolitions expert, in a clip from the March 16 season premiere of Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 | Official Clip: New Demo Man | Netflix

