Netflix's Locke & Key Shares a Return Date and a Ton of New Images

Locke siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) in the season two premiere of Locke & Key. Photo : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Locke & Key’s first season actually debuted last February—but considering all that happened in 2020, it might as well have been 10 years ago. Fortunately, there’s finally some news on when we’ll get more from the Netflix series, adapted from the IDW graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Advertisement

A fun video from the cast shares the news: the appropriately spooky month of October (exact date apparently TBD) will see the Locke family, who’d barely begun to crack the secrets of their ancestral mansion and its many magical keys, return for more supernatural action.

Season one ended with some pretty big cliffhangers—with certain characters emerging rather changed by the those sea-cave shenanigans in the finale—so it’s good to know there’s only a few more months to go before we get to dive into this eerie world again. In the meantime, Netflix shared some images from season two that don’t really tell us much, but do offer some glimpses at what (and who) we can expect from season two. They’re in the video above, but you can see ‘em all much better below:

Kinsey... walks on water alongside a swan boat, as you do. Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Does this image of Scot Cavendish (Petrice Jones, with Emilia Jones as Kinsey and Griffin Gluck as Gabe) mean the Savini Squad will rise again? Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Bode and new season two character Jamie (Liyou Abere) look for clues. Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Advertisement

Will Duncan Locke (Aaron Ashmore) start remembering what all those keys are about? Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Here’s another new season two character: Josh Bennett (Brendan Hines), seen here with Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield). Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Advertisement

Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck) have a tense moment. Image : Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Locke & Key season two will arrive on Netflix in October.