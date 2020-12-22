New Leak Claims to Reveal Samsung's Next Galaxy Chromebook

Photo : Samsung

While much of Samsung’s attention is probably focused on the upcoming arrival of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro, a new leak suggests Samsung is also prepping for the release of its next Chromebook.

After posting a rumor a couple of weeks ago about a new Samsung Chromebook, noted leaker Evan Blass has recently returned with a very official-looking product shot for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Similar to the original Galaxy Chromebook Samsung released early this year at CES, the alleged Galaxy Chromebook 2 once again looks to sport a 2-in-1 design with very slim bezels and a couple of color options including a bright red or orange paint job .

When it was first announced at CES 2020 , the original Galaxy Chromebook made a splash thanks to its $1,000 starting price, high-end aluminum design, and support for fancy features like a 4K OLED display and built-in stylus support, which are both things you rarely find on a typical budget-focused Chromebook.

Unfortunately, there’s only one image to go by with this latest leak , so there’s not much else to glean from the pic beside the inclusion of at least one USB-C port, a headphone jack, what looks like a microSD card reader, and a side-mounted volume rocker.

I would also expect Samsung to retain the S Pen stylus support included on the first Galaxy Chromebook, as that would fall in line with a recent blog post made by Samsung’s mobile chief, TM Roh, which mentioned that Samsung has “been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

Sadly, any additional info about the Galaxy Chromebook 2's components, price, or release date are still unknown, so we’ll have to wait for more leaks or an official announcement to find out more. That said, judging by the timing of this leak and the original Galaxy Chromebook’s debut at CES 2020, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Galaxy Chromebook get a proper announcement at CES 2021, which kicks off (virtually, of course) on Jan. 11.