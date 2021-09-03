There are many, many reasons to think about moving to New Zealand. The gorgeous scenery. The wonderful people. The impressive response to the covid-19 pandemic. And, now, add to that list you can send your mail with some of the most gorgeous Lord of the Rings stamps imaginable.



Nerdist (via Gamespot) alerted us to these drop dead gorgeous stamps based on the legendary Peter Jackson trilogy based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, which was shot in Jackson’s home country of New Zealand. (Side Note - imagine Jackson made more movies in that world? That would be cool. Because The Hobbit definitely never happened.) The good news is, you can check them all out in the gallery below. The bad news is, we’re pretty sure you can’t send your mail with them unless you living in New Zealand. But you can buy them and display them if you’d like. Here they are.

These stamps, which you can order at this link, are in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which happens later this year. They were done by artist Sacha Lees, who not only worked on Jackson’s films, but another, older, set of stamps too. You can check those out at this link.

Even if you could use these to send your mail though, would you? Especially if you order them in those mini-sheets as we presented them above? You’d just have pretty artwork with a big white void in the middle. Granted, y ou can also order them just as stamps and, at that point, okay maybe. But Lees’ art is just so beautiful, so detailed and colored, you kind of just want to stare at them long enough before you finally just put the movies on.

Next up for The Lord of the Rings is a brand new, big budget Amazon show, which you can damn well bet will be getting its very own stamps too. At least for the first season, which shot in New Zealand. Season two will not.

