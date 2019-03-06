Photo: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Top congressional Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation to restore the open internet rules repealed by the Trump administration in December 2017.



Democrats in the House and Senate introduced companions bills aimed at reinstating the Obama-era net neutrality rules that prohibited broadband providers from blocking or throttling websites or offering preferred businesses higher-quality service for additional fees. The bill would further restore the Federal Communications Commission’s expansive authority to regulate internet service in the United States and penalize providers for “unjust and unreasonable” practices negatively affecting small business and consumers.

At a press conference announcing the legislation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that reinstating net neutrality would help promote American democracy and economic possibilities. “Democrats are proudly taking bold action to restore net neutrality protections: lowering costs and increasing choice for consumers, giving entrepreneurs a level playing field on which to compete, helping bring broadband to every corner of the country.”

Provisions in the legislation, known as the Save the Internet Act, also aim to prevent the FCC from ever reissuing any order to dismantle the protections without congressional action.

“The Save the Internet Act would enact true net neutrality protections by codifying the FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order as a new, free-standing section of law,” said Congressman Mike Doyle, who chairs the House Communications and Technology subcommittee.

Republicans at the FCC scrapped the net neutrality rules in a party-line vote less than a year after President Donald Trump took office. The commission’s chairman, Ajit Pai, claimed the “light-touch” regulations establish in their place would give broadband providers more incentive to innovate and build networks; whereas the old rules had hampered investment and deployment, he said.

Pai’s frequent remarks about the harms allegedly caused by the Obama-era rules were often contradicted by the broadband providers themselves. And as of at least late January, the new jobs and industry-wide investments Pai promised had not materialized.

Far from it, AT&T and Verizon initiated huge layoffs in the United States last year, despite also benefiting hugely from Trump tax cuts. In October, Verizon also announced that it had no plans to accelerate its 5G deployment.

The Democrats, who won control of the House in the November 2018 elections, noted that the GOP-controlled Senate already voted one year ago to reinstate the net neutrality rules with the help of three Republicans.

“When we talk about a free and open internet, we mean an internet that is free from corporate control and open to anyone to communicate, innovate and connect,” said Senator Ed Markey. “The Save the Internet Act is clear and simple: overturn the Trump FCC’s wrongheaded decision and restore strong net neutrality protections.”