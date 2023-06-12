Over the weekend, Ubisoft announced that in 2024 it would release the world’s first open-world Star Wars game: Star Wars Outlaws. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, it follows a scoundrel named Kay Vess, who has to pull off the heist of her life.



It won’t hit gaming consoles or PC until next year, so one might assume the trailer released with that announcement would be enough for now. Not so fast. Today, just a day after announcing the game exists with a teaser trailer, Ubisoft has released some gameplay footage, taking users through some of what they’ll experience come 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

