Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

Ubisoft is billing Outlaws as the property’s first-ever open-world title, and first announced its deal with Lucasfilm back in 2021. More information on the game, including how it plays, will be revealed at tomorrow’s (June 12) Ubisoft Forward event. With the information we currently have, though, it sounds like a little breath of fresh air. Some of Star Wars’ best stuff involves heists or bounty hunters, and this game may scratch that itch that only the TV shows have really started to tap into.

Star Wars Outlaws will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024.

